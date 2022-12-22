The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A bench overlooking the peaceful Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington will give people a place to reflect on those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, the same battle visitors are fighting.

The bench was dedicated Wednesday as part of Huntington’s first in-person Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a national event held annually on the first day of winter. The shortest day and longest night of the year, it was a stark reminder for those without permanent housing of the struggles they face until spring arrives in late March.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.