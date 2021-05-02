HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School’s theater students gave it their all one last time in 2021 as they presented their Senior Showcase over four days.
“Because of COVID-19, this year has been all over the place. So, for this year’s Musical, the seniors have decided to put on a production to match the energy!” explained Huntington High theater teacher Helen Freeman in an email. “They have made a production of their own creation, pulling pieces from all sorts of popular plots.”
Freeman said COVID-19 had made the 2020-21 school year rough for everyone, especially the seniors, who had their proms canceled and extracurricular activities restricted. Since last spring, multiple shows have been canceled, making the Senior Showcase especially captivating, Freeman said.
Performances began April 29, with the final show on Sunday afternoon at the high school.