HUNTINGTON — After Congress expanded veterans’ eligibility for health care and benefits earlier this year, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is working to inform veterans of the loosened restrictions.
The Huntington-based medical facility will join thousands of other organizations hosting similar events throughout the country next week as part of PACT Act Week of Action.
The local event is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the American Legion Post 16, 1321 6th Ave., Huntington.
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, signed into law by President Joseph Biden in August, is the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades.
Robinson was a central Ohio veteran deployed to Kosovo and Iraq, before returning home and dying in 2020 of lung cancer caused by his proximity to burn pits during his service.
Dec. 10-17 was declared a week of action to educate veterans on the changes and his legacy. More than 90 VA facilities across the country will host in-person town halls to provide more information.
Three other such events will take place in West Virginia, the information for which can be found at bit.ly/3F0KbCA.
The legislation is expected to provide more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million veterans across all generations who may have been affected by toxic exposures during service.
Tuesday’s event will inform veterans about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related healthcare and benefits they have earned. Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio are welcome to attend.
This event will include a 30-minute speaking program, with speakers including Huntington VA Director Brian Nimmo, acting Chief of Staff Dr. Drema Hunt, as well as representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office.
Staff will be present to help veterans apply for the benefits and enroll them in health care.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
