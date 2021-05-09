IRONTON — After a gap of more than a year, criminal trials are being scheduled this month in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Christen Finley set trial Monday, May 10, for Donald L. Malone, 32, on possession of 16.6 grams of meth.
Judge Andy Ballard has another trial set later in the week and then a 100-count rape trial is set the following week.
Malone faces other felony charges, but the charges have been separated for trial.
Trials have been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and space limitations, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The state directed common pleas courts in Ohio to hold off on holding trials for a number of months, but left it up to judges to hold a trial and meet space requirements.
The lawyers and the defendant will be located in the jury box, while the jury will be separated in the gallery, Finley said. The public can witness trial proceedings in the Lawrence County probation office conference room on the third floor of the courthouse.
In other court action last week, Finley ordered Marcum A. Murphy, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, transported to Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare in Athens, Ohio, to determine if he could be restored to competency on a charge of burglary.
Court Clinic in Cincinnati determined Murphy was incompetent to stand trial.
In other cases:
- Phillip Devaney, 40, of the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
- Rione M. McDaniel, 41, of Township Road 1259, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was ordered to complete a drug treatment program at Mended Reeds and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Jeremy Townsend, 35, of Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Linda Carf, 50, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Jason Fielder, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in a fleeing and eluding case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to pay $1,000 restitution.
- Spencer Angel, 24, of Sommerville, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession and trafficking of 28.9 grams of fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Ronald J. Pierce, 19, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to burglary. Bond was set at $50,000.
Travis R. Crum, 23, of Raceland, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.