HUNTINGTON — Delayed by more than three weeks, the doors to a new school building in Cabell County officially opened Monday morning.
While most elementary, middle and high schools in the county had already resumed in-person instruction when the school year began Sept. 8, Highlawn Elementary students were forced to wait while finishing touches were put on the new $14 million building.
With work completed and because Cabell County remained in the green color-coded metric for COVID-19, the first cohort of blended in-person students reported Monday morning.
"Small elementary schools are the heart of the community," said Superintendent Ryan Saxe. "Both the neighborhood and the people of that community are going to benefit from this school for generations to come. The teachers, staff and I were so proud to see youngsters be able to walk in those front doors today."
The impact the school will have resonated with Saxe as he drove past the school while students were there and was able to see the looks on their faces as he passed, even if it was just a small glimpse.
"It gives you a great sense of accomplishment seeing this new school come to fruition. I have to say it was a wonderful moment when I drove by earlier today and looked into the play yard and saw kids swinging and having just a wonderful time," said Saxe.
Putnam County Schools also returned to a blended learning model on Monday after spending the past few weeks fluctuating between orange and red on the color-coded map. Saturday, Putnam County moved to yellow, which allowed for in-person instruction to begin and extra curricular activities, including sports, to resume.