HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education swore in its newest member Monday.

Coy Miller, 63, of Barboursville, was sworn in as the fifth member of the Board of Education, set to serve until June 2024. Miller was elected Nov. 8 during a special election to fill the remainder of the term of Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

