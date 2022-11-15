HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education swore in its newest member Monday.
Coy Miller, 63, of Barboursville, was sworn in as the fifth member of the Board of Education, set to serve until June 2024. Miller was elected Nov. 8 during a special election to fill the remainder of the term of Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March.
While Miller’s first regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for Tuesday, his first actions as a member took place during a board work session Monday. Miller described the first experience as informative.
During the session, Miller heard school staff and community members discuss trainings and technology updates throughout the district and was served a hot meal made by Mary Cook, coordinator of cooks and cafeteria services.
“I was very impressed with the IT briefing and the level of expertise that we exhibit here. It looks like the board is right up to date, right up to speed and everything they should be doing regarding IT,” he said.
“And with regard the food, it was phenomenal. If that’s the way all of our students are eating today, I think I’m going to start eating at the schools because it was very, very good.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the meal, which included a sweet chicken chili wrap, vegetables and dessert, was the second food demonstration during a meeting so board members can get an idea of the foods that are served to Cabell County students.
Miller was sworn in by his sons, Huntington Police Department Detective Kevin Miller and Adam Miller.
Miller said he looks forward to Tuesday’s meeting, and he has already begun speaking with other board members and Central Office staff to learn more about upcoming projects.
While Miller is excited about construction projects for new school buildings, he said he is also happy to hear about continued upgrades in schools throughout the district to ensure safety and better technology availability for students and staff.
Miller said he believes his knowledge from past jobs will be beneficial as he serves, and he’s excited to learn his role in the Board of Education and where his input will be valuable.
“Just overall, looking to see where I can add value,” he said. “We’ve got a great board. The board members up here are experienced ... so I think we can serve as a really good team.”
Miller is a retired civil engineer for the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who said he’s gained leadership experience from his time with the Corps, including when he served as a senior civilian over planning, programs and project management.
Miller has also served as a teen youth director for 25 years, and he currently serves as the chairman of the Deacon Board of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ona.
Saxe said he looks forward to working with Miller over the next two years.
“We are so excited about what the future holds with Mr. Miller’s experience that he brings from the private sector and also working with the Corps of Engineers,” he said. “I think that the perspective that he’s able to bring to this board is going to be invaluable in the next two years, and I’m excited to work with him.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.