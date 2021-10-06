HUNTINGTON — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting three men in Kenova last month has been jailed after more than 650 grams of fentanyl was seized at a Huntington home the couple shares.
Shandelle Renee Martin, 25, was jailed at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Her bond was set at $250,000 cash only.
A criminal complaint filed in Wayne County by deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit said police executed a search warrant Tuesday at 4654 Piedmont Road in Huntington, where Martin and a man were taken into custody.
While searching the home, a backpack in Martin’s bedroom closet was found containing a packaged brick of fentanyl weighing about 304 grams. Police also found 48 grams of fentanyl and a gallon storage bag containing another 302 grams of fentanyl, two containers and a bottle of quinine, a drug-cutting agent, two digital scales and Martin’s identification card, the complaint said.
Inside a pillowcase in Martin’s room they found a green Crown Royal bag, which contained $7,295 in cash and a baggie of heroin weighing about 10 grams. According to the criminal complaint, Martin told police she had sold a small quantity of the drug Tuesday.
Together, 654 grams — 1.43 pounds — of fentanyl was seized.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, can be 50-100 times more potent than morphine and many times more potent than heroin and is credited as the cause of opioid pandemic surging around 2015, which continues more than six years later.
Martin said her boyfriend, Robert Roberts, had been paid by a Detroit man known as “Dot” to store drugs and money at the home and another home on Swanson Lane in Kenova.
She said the money belonged to “Dot” but some of it was hers, the complaint said.
The West Virginia State Police arrested Robert Leroy Roberts, 29, of Huntington, last month.
He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding Sept. 28 after he was accused of firing multiple rounds from a firearm, injuring three people — Dorian Grice, 24, of Westland, Michigan; Damona Neal, 26, of Detroit, Michigan; and Montavis Jones, 25, of Detroit, Michigan.
According to criminal complaints filed against Roberts, the three men appeared at Cabell Huntington Hospital with gunshot wounds and it was later determined the shooting had taken place at or near 140 Swanson Lane, the location of one of the drug houses police said Martin discussed during her arrest.
Roberts is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with a $120,000 bond.