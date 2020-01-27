HUNTINGTON — After more than 70 years, the Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church at 469 Norway Ave., in Huntington conducted a closing celebration service Sunday.
Cinda Harkless, the current pastor, said the church was faced with the hard questions about their sustainability and made the decision to permanently close.
“Just as the city of Huntington has lost population, the Presbyterian Church has lost members,” Harkless said. “Not just here, but across the whole denomination.”
The church had as many as 600 to 700 members in the 1960s, but had dwindled down to around 15 members.
“This was an aging congregation,” she said. “There was no lack of faith here, but there is a lack of resources. Primarily human resources were lacking, more than funds, and we had just got to the point where we didn’t have a core of people to do projects, maintenance and things like that.”
The church was organized at Gallaher School in the mid-1940s.
“It was a mission of First Presbyterian Church, as many of the churches around Huntington were,” Harkless said. “It was organized by a missionary to Japan, Dr. Charles Logan, and our stained glass windows reflect his faith. It was organized with a deep sense of social justice, and the congregation focused its ministry on outreach efforts to serve the needs of others.”
Harkless said her message to those in attendance Sunday was to give thanks to God.
“We want to thank God for the life and faith expressed here,” she said.
The church was home to the Beverly Hills Child Care Center for more than 35 years, and most recently had a joint ministry with the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church in the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. It was also home to Boy and Girl Scout groups and other community organizations.
Robert Warren, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Kentucky, said he was raised at the church.
“I grew up here from 1974 to 1992,” he said. “My father, the Reverend Dr. A. Michael Warren, was the pastor here from 1973 to 1992.”
Warren said the church was a very important place for him and so many others.
“This church raised me and taught me and more importantly forgave me,” he said.
Terri Effingham said she has been coming to the church since she was 6 years old.
“It’s so sad,” she said. “I’ve been here for a long time.”
Effingham says some of her best childhood memories were made going to church camp.
“We went to Bluestone and also to Cedar Lakes,” she recalled. “We always had a retreat about twice a year.”
Effingham said she will miss the people who came to the church the most.
“We had become a really tight group here, and I am going to miss them very much,” she said.