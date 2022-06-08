CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday shot down the possibility of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia.
After he opened the door to a potential freeze of the 37.5-cent tax per gallon of gas Monday, Justice walked back those comments in a news briefing Wednesday morning. The governor said he would follow behind GOP majority leadership in not supporting a gas tax holiday.
“It’s completely dead,” Justice said of the idea.
Justice said the move would ultimately cost taxpayers and freezing the tax would be “a total waste of time.”
The governor said he rekindled the idea Monday so he could hear thoughts from GOP legislative leadership because they had not yet spoken on the issue. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, co-wrote a letter three months ago saying they were against the idea.
After hearing from Blair and other GOP leaders again Tuesday, Justice said he’d follow them in slamming the door shut on the issue.
“It’s dead. It’s gone. That’s all there is to it. That situation is over,” Justice said.
West Virginia Democrats first proposed the gas tax freeze in March, following behind states like Maryland, which implemented a 30-day gas tax holiday in response to quickly rising prices. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said in a statement Wednesday he was upset the governor claimed a gas tax freeze would ultimately not help West Virginians.
“People expect us to work together to solve problems. I’m disappointed we can’t work together to provide direct tax relief for working people when they need it most,” Baldwin said.
During the briefing, the governor did not comment on ideas from both Democrats and Republicans of sending rebate checks to West Virginians in lieu of a gas tax holiday.
The average price per gallon of gas in West Virginia on Wednesday was $4.83, according to AAA.
Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.
