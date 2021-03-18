The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County on a charge alleging she was driving drunk last year when she struck a pedestrian whose injuries led to the amputation of his leg.

Lori Lynn King, 64, of Huntington, was indicted on a count of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

King was originally charged with driving under the influence resulting in injuries July 28, 2020, after Huntington police determined she had a .180 blood alcohol content level, more than twice the legal limit, after she struck Malik K. Ferguson with her car near her 1019 Euclid Place address in Huntington.

Ferguson has since filed a federal lawsuit against King and the Barboursville Lodge No. 2586 and Loyal Order of the Moose accusing them of negligence.

According to the lawsuit, when King pulled into Euclid Place, she struck a parked car owned by Erica Foley, from which the plaintiff had just exited from the passenger side. King backed her vehicle up, driving over the curb, and pinned Ferguson’s left leg to a tree.

Ferguson’s attorney wrote in the lawsuit that instead of backing away and rendering aid to the victim, King continued to accelerate her vehicle before attempting to flee the scene before bystanders physically stopped her by hurling concrete blocks into her windshield.

Ferguson’s leg required amputation as a result of his injuries.

The civil lawsuit alleged the lodge was neglectful by over-serving King alcohol, serving her “to-go” alcohol and allowing her to drive her vehicle knowing she was intoxicated. It alleges neglect and misconduct by King in that she drove drunk and struck Ferguson.

The lodge and King pointed the finger at each other and declined responsibility in their responses to the lawsuit.

An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.