HUNTINGTON — Huntington residents and business owners were devastated by the flooding of Fourpole Creek last month.
Within hours, the Southside area of the city was covered with water, ruining basements, garages and rooms full of furniture for residents along the flood plain. People in Enslow Park reported water reaching several feet inside their homes, forcing them to make repairs.
Now, public officials and state educators are examining how flooding will affect West Virginia in the future, what can be done to mitigate flooding impacts and how the abundance of water resources should be handled.
West Virginia has been the site of some major flooding events, including the flood of 2016, described as a “1-in-1,000-year” storm by a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
According to Jamie Shinn, an assistant professor of geography at West Virginia University, residents who are most vulnerable to these floods, based on their location, income and other factors, could be in a “cycle of trauma.”
“But for people who live in a place with this frequent flooding, regardless of their vulnerability, we know that it causes all sorts of long-term anxiety, even PTSD, to have to experience these things time and time again,” Shinn said.
This year’s flood was named a “once-in-a-generation” event by public officials, although some West Virginia educators are unconvinced that a flooding of this magnitude will not happen again in the state, and soon.
The problem
Nicolas Zegre, an associate professor of forest hydrology at West Virginia University, said the intense rainfall that causes flooding is caused by a warming atmosphere.
More specifically, when global air temperatures rise, the atmosphere expands, like a balloon swelling in the heat. An enlarged atmosphere can hold more water, and as water evaporates on the surface of the Earth, it goes out into the atmosphere and causes extreme rainfall.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, annual precipitation has increased in most of West Virginia since the 20th century, and Zegre’s hydrology laboratory predicts that it will continue to increase.
“What makes this story unique in West Virginia is that we have very steep mountain slopes, we have very shallow soils, and most of our people, most of our infrastructure are located along creeks, streams and rivers,” Zegre said. “When we put all those factors together, what it does is it makes West Virginia one of the most flood-vulnerable states in the United States.”
Zegre’s lab uses carbon emission models to predict what future water resources will look like in West Virginia. His lab shows that warming in West Virginia is going to cause higher rainfall with dryness in between that the state’s infrastructure is not built to handle.
“Our social system as a whole is based on last century’s understanding of rainfall, of weather, of climate and of flooding,” Zegre said. “We are ill-prepared currently, and we are certainly ill-prepared for the future.”
Making plans
Zegre said just building more hardened infrastructure, including dams, reservoirs, levees and culverts, increases the vulnerability of communities that live behind these structures. This is because these structures are built using historical rainfall levels, which is inaccurate to the flooding that is making the communities vulnerable.
He said culverts are part of the solution, but compacting the soil, removing timber and surface mining will keep increasing the amount of water that flows across the earth.
“Here in West Virginia, we have a really great opportunity to think about how we manage our landscape, manage our forests and manage our watersheds,” Zegre said.
Brian Maka, public affairs officer for the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps, in partnership with local and state authorities, conducts several studies that identify the cause of floods and risk mitigation.
Maka said the Corps has identified that there has been significant land use and developments within the flood plain of Fourpole Creek, which has increased the severity of flooding.
“That quickness of flow into the river happens more when there’s a lot of impermeable surfaces in the rain area. So, roads, or the roofs of houses, parking lots, anything where water hits and bounces off and runs straight into the river … the quicker it gets into the stream, the faster that discharge number goes up and the more likely you’re going to have a flood,” Chuck Somerville, dean of the College of Science at Marshall University, explained.
Brian Bracey, the Huntington Water Quality Board executive director, said the Corps has informed him that they are in the final stages of a study. This will help them figure out in which areas they can undertake flood mitigation projects, and what kind of impact these projects would have on current flood plain conditions.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) maps out flood plains across the nation. Robert Martin, director of the State Resiliency Office, said FEMA is in the process of remapping West Virginia’s and other states’ flood plains.
As for people living in the flood plain, a news release said the recent flooding at Fourpole Creek did not meet criteria for any FEMA assistance.
Martin said the Resiliency Office anticipates a new flood plan that will include ideas to help mitigate flooding by next year.
He said this plan will include technological updates from the last flood plan. For example, past flood plans included dredging, or removing silt from a body of water, which Martin said is a temporary solution.
He said new technologies that were developed after the last flood plan, like creating parking lots with permeable asphalt so rainwater seeps back into the soil, could help mitigate flooding.
These methods, Somerville said, could be used as a natural rainwater storage system to replenish the groundwater supply.
Somerville said vegetated roofs could also be installed on buildings along the flood plain. Marshall University has already installed two “green roofs” on campus.
There are also facilities on the Marshall campus, including the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, that have tanks that collect a little more than 200,000 gallons of water before eventually overflowing into the university’s drainage system.
Water benefits
Somerville said part of flood mitigation is managing water resources more carefully — more specifically, finding ways to store and release more stormwater, keeping communication open between surrounding stormwater management facilities and possibly increasing the capacity of the city sewage treatment plant.
“I do think it’s important to remember, even in these times of flooding, that water is an incredibly valuable resource and we need to remember that it’s not just our enemy,” Somerville said.
“There are times when we’re going to have to avoid flooding, but we’re also going to have to find ways to make sure that we’re preserving water for all the uses that it’s used for both here in our basin and in the broader region.”
Water is needed, not just for everyday cleaning and cooking, but also in energy, agriculture and manufacturing clothing, among other uses.
A significant amount of water in West Virginia is used to track where natural gas is and break open formations where gas is stored.
There are also several hydroelectric attachments already in place along the Ohio River.
“There are lots of parts of the United States that don’t have enough water,” Somerville said. “So, the water that falls on our land is very valuable in that we have to be careful about managing that value.”
Finding ways to store and manage more rain water would be especially useful during drought periods in between heavy rainfall, according to Somerville.
Louisville is installing underground storage basins to mitigate water overflow and reroute it to the nearest water quality treatment plant and then back into local streams of the Ohio River.
Bracey said the Huntington Water Quality Board has started modeling water storage capacities, but projects will likely be costly, assuming they are able to find places to store water.
“We don’t have a lot of open land. And that makes it difficult for sure, but not undoable,” Bracey said.