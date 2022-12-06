HAMLIN, W.Va. — A broken hip couldn’t stop Bruce Napier of West Hamlin from performing his civic duty by voting in the recent general election.
Fresh from a doctor’s visit, where he had just gotten a shot, Napier, 67, was getting out of his car at about noon Nov. 3 to vote early at the Lincoln County Election Center.
“I had just been to the hospital for a shot in the leg and got out of the car. I had just gotten my walker under me and, next thing I know, I’m just gone,” Napier said.
It was a nasty spill. Napier sustained a pelvic fracture and will need a hip replacement. He was hospitalized for a time and was doing inpatient rehabilitation as of this writing, set to be released in December.
Hamlin police officer Lee Preece was nearby when Napier fell, as were several other law enforcement and county officials, as well as Napier’s wife, Jil. They all rushed to assist.
Someone called for an ambulance, but the nearest one was in Yawkey. Before it arrived, as Napier was lying on the pavement, it occurred to him that it was a shame all this had happened and he wouldn’t get a chance to vote.
“That’s when someone said, ‘You can vote,’” Napier recalled.
County Clerk Direl Baker, his staff, and the other bystanders made sure Napier had the chance to do his civic duty.
“They brought the machine outside to me to vote. They unhooked it and brought it out. They put it down over me, and I think Lee held a blanket over it so I could see it well. Everybody was so nice to me. They could tell it was really important to me to vote,” Napier said.
Baker said he felt helping Napier vote would help take his mind off the pain of the injury.
“We made Mr. Napier as comfortable as possible, but of course we didn’t move him for fear of unknown injuries. He said he wanted to vote, and I knew there was time with the ambulance coming from Yawkey. I thought it would help keep his mind off of the pain. I said, ‘If you want to vote, we will make that happen!’ I told the poll workers to grab a machine and bring it out to him,” Baker said.
Baker added, “The machines will run off of battery for plenty long enough for him to vote. Officer Preece had a blanket we held up to block the sun off the screen and give Mr. Napier the privacy he need to cast his ballot. His ballot was returned to the ballot box by two poll workers from opposite political parties.”
Baker said he admired Napier’s sense of civic duty.
“I’ve never seen anything like it and probably won’t ever again. Mr. Napier wanted to vote so bad he laid on the ground in a parking lot to cast his ballot. I hope that he is doing well, and I was happy to have been there to help make it possible for him to vote,” Baker said.
Napier said he’s not sure how he was able to remain in good spirits at the scene of the fall. The pain was immense and being able to vote was a welcome distraction, he said.
“I just made the best out of a bad situation,” he said.
Napier added, “I know that all those people around there were extremely nice to me and comforting.”
Speaking from his bed in the rehabilitation center, Napier said the pain is still constant.
“I’ve got a brace on my leg that makes it very uncomfortable. The pain is horrible. When I got to the hospital, my leg was two inches shorter than the other one. I’m already short; I don’t need to be any shorter,” Napier said with a laugh.
Napier said he likes to use humor in the face of adversity, but he takes the right to vote seriously.
“I joke and carry on a lot, but there are things I take really seriously and personally, and that’s why I voted,” he said.
Napier spent most of his adult life as a truck driver. For the past six years, he worked at Advance Auto Parks. This was the first year he hasn’t worked.
Napier went to Guyan Valley High School and is a member of Mount Moriah Freewill Baptist Church in West Hamlin. He has a strong connection to his church community.
“There’s usually 30 to 45 people there. Most of us are old. That is the most loving bunch of people on Earth. You can walk in that church and feel the Spirit,” Napier said.
Napier said he’s grateful to everyone who has visited him, called, or otherwise wished him well since the fall.
“It hasn’t been anything but prayers and good wishes from people who’ve gotten me through this,” Napier said.