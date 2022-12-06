The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bruce and Jill Napier

Bruce Napier fell and broke his hip while at the Lincoln County Election Center to vote early. Despite the pain, the county clerk’s office helped Napier vote while he waited on an ambulance by bringing the machine to him. He is pictured here with his wife, Jil.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A broken hip couldn’t stop Bruce Napier of West Hamlin from performing his civic duty by voting in the recent general election.

Fresh from a doctor’s visit, where he had just gotten a shot, Napier, 67, was getting out of his car at about noon Nov. 3 to vote early at the Lincoln County Election Center.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.