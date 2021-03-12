HUNTINGTON — The trial of a mother police say falsely accused an Egyptian man of attempting to kidnap her child at the Huntington Mall in 2019 is underway at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Santana Renee Adams, 26, of Milton, was charged with falsely reporting an emergency, a misdemeanor, in April 2019 after Barboursville police determined she had lied when she told police a man of Middle Eastern descent had attempted to grab her then-5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct her from a store at the Huntington Mall.
Barboursville Police said Adams told them she had pulled a handgun from her pocket and pointed it at the man before he ran away, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell Magistrate Court. She later called police and said she had gone to the food court but told police he was still following her, the complaint said.
Her tale led police to arrest Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 56, of Alexandria, Egypt, and charge him with attempted abduction by a person.
The charge was quickly dismissed after police and prosecutors reviewed evidence and decided Adams' statement was inconsistent, but Zayan had already served time in jail by that point. An engineer who was working in the United States at the time, Zayan returned to his home country following his release.
Police said mall security video shows a different version of events.
An Old Navy employee opened trial testimony Friday stating no employees or customers reported an incident occurring at the store.
Defense attorney Courtenay Craig questioned the employee how many people were spread throughout the store at the time the alleged incident had occurred. He said the store’s surveillance had several blind spots where the incident could have occurred.
The employee testified video surveillance shows Zayan entering the store, followed by Adams and her children two minutes later. She left calmly 14 minutes later with Zayan leaving 35 seconds after her. He appeared to be behaving normally and travelled in the opposite direction of Adams.
Zayan was arrested at the mall’s food court later.
Police said during the second interview with Barboursville police the next day, Adams told detectives she might have misjudged Zayan's actions and overacted to a touching of her daughter’s head. However, during a media interview Zayan said he never interacted with the Adams family and would not recognize them if he saw them.
Adams was taken into custody April 6, 2019, but her case and trial had been postponed several times in the two years since.