HUNTINGTON — Early Wednesday morning, a staff of around 10 will begin conducting an annual count of the homeless populations in Cabell and Wayne counties, going to abandoned homes, shelters and other places on the street where they might be staying.
The Cabell Huntington Wayne Continuum of Care (CHW-CoC), which is comprised of several area agencies, planned to begin counting early Wednesday as part of the “Point-in-Time” count, which is a census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people during a single night in January.
The 2021 count will conclude by Friday, Jan. 29, providing a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness in the two counties. The count will be based on where an individual stayed the night of Jan. 26.
Results of the count are then reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which prioritizes funding for programs including emergency shelters, transitional housing, rapid rehousing and permanent housing.
In past years, they have relied on volunteers to help with the count, which helped cover the entirety of the two counties, but due to COVID-19 protocol and safety precautions, they weren’t able to do that for 2021, which forced them to change their strategy for this year’s count.
CHW-CoC staff split into three teams and combed through areas in both counties, equipped with information about where to find homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters, spanning from the riverbanks of Huntington to Milton, and across Wayne County.
“We’re looking anywhere people might be living, whether that is an (abandoned house) or a riverbank or under a bridge,” Corey Clark, Point-in-Time subcommittee chair, said.
Some of that information was based on what they have gathered in past years, having conducted the count annually since 2005, but they developed on online tip center that helped identify an additional 15-19 homeless individuals this year.
“We have close to 15 years of data that helps policy makers to see the effectiveness of HUD programs and shows the local community the strengths of the programs in place and areas of weakness where things can improve some,” said Clark.
In 2020, 194 people were counted, a 23-person increase from 2019 where there were 171 people counted in Cabell and Wayne counties. In 2018, 190 people were counted. That’s fewer than 205 people counted in 2017 and 228 people counted in 2016.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all agencies receiving Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance grant funding to participate in the count.