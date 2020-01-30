HUNTINGTON — A group of more than 50 volunteers began conducting an annual count of the homeless populations in Cabell and Wayne counties Wednesday, going to abandoned homes, shelters and other places on the street where they might be staying.
It was part of the “Point in Time” count, which is a census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people during a single night in January. The 2020 count began Wednesday and will conclude by 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, providing a 24-hour snapshot of those experiencing homelessness in the two counties.
Results of the count are then reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which prioritizes funding for programs including emergency shelters, transitional housing, rapid rehousing and permanent housing.
Volunteers with the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care combed through areas in both counties Wednesday, equipped with information about where to find homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters.
Homeless individuals who participated in the count provided basic demographic information, veteran status and the reason for their most recent episode of homelessness. They were also asked if they experience a substance use disorder, serious mental illness or physical disability.
After the count, a team of Continuum of Care staff will duplicate the data and prepare reports for HUD, said Amanda Coleman, executive director of the Harmony House, the lead agency in the Continuum.
In Huntington, a group of volunteers visited areas near Hal Greer Boulevard, including abandoned houses along 10th Avenue.
Russ Gothan, maintenance director for Harmony House, has been on the point-in-time counts for the past six years. He was leading Wednesday’s team in Huntington, visiting spots that he’s learned over the years.
At any given time, Gothan said there are roughly 200 homeless people living in Huntington, including at shelters and on the street. Many of them on the street suffer from chronic homelessness and from substance abuse problems or mental illness.
“Most of the ones that we find that still live on the street are chronically homeless,” Gothan said. “They’ve been on the street for over a year, most of them two or three years.”
Amanda McComas, executive director of Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, said her agency decided to increase the number of volunteers in 2020 after learning about people who were made homeless following domestic violence situations from the previous year.
“We have five advocates out today helping with the count,” McComas said. “Last year we only had two, so it really made us amp up what we are doing.”
Besides Branches’ 22-bed shelter in Huntington, McComas said they have federal money set aside to help victims of domestic violence get rapidly rehoused.
A final report on homelessness in the area will be released in the spring by the U.S. HUD.
During the 2019 point-in-time count, there were 171 people counted in Cabell and Wayne counties, down from 190 people counted in 2018. That’s fewer than 205 people counted in 2017 and 228 people counted in 2016.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all agencies receiving Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance grant funding to participate in the count.
The Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Continuum of Care is made up of about 10 agencies that target homelessness and 20 other agencies providing secondary services.