HUNTINGTON — Around 1,200 households have signed up for Huntington’s curbside recycling service, which is slated to begin in a little more than two weeks.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said during Monday’s City Council meeting the program was approaching 1,200 households last Friday. The city’s original target was 910 households. Earlier this year, the City Council approved a purchase agreement with Ohio-based company Rumpke for the curbside recycling service. The service will begin Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration opened in June.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

