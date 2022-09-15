A special lift tilts a trailer carrying recyclable materials upward to release its contents onto the “tilting floor” inside Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility on July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A special lift tilts a trailer carrying recyclable materials upward to release its contents onto the “tilting floor” inside Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility on July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Huntington residents who participate in curbside recycling will automatically get a $5-per-month credit on their residential refuse bills, Williams said.
Residents who sign up before Oct. 1 are eligible for a $10 discount on their recycling containers. To register, call 800-828-8171, ext. 8755, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and mention the “Huntington Recycles program.”
Rumpke will deliver containers next week, Williams said.
The Ohio company’s Ironton facility will organize local pickup for Huntington. After that, material is hauled to Rumpke’s Material Recovery Facility, which is near Cincinnati, for sorting. The facility serves West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. All of the material stays within the U.S., mostly in the Midwest, a Rumpke spokesperson previously said.
The curbside recycling service is single-stream, which means accepted items can go in the container together and do not have to be bagged. Accepted materials include cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs with lids, glass bottles and jars, metal cans and cups, and cartons.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.