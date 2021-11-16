Players and coaches pose for a photo together after receiving rings to commemorate last year's tournament victory during a reception to watch the NCAA Men's Soccer Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Frederick in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With new, eye-catching accessories to proclaim their status as 2020 National Champions, the Marshall University men’s soccer team hopes to repeat its success this year.
Championship rings were debuted during a watch party for the NCAA Selection Show, hosted by the team, as they waited for an announcement about who they will face when the 2021 NCAA College Cup begins next week. The new hardware features a prominent green Marshall logo with a star above it, symbolizing the championship win. The star also appeared on the team jerseys this season above the crest on the chest.
The inside of the rings is engraved with a quote men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said following the team’s run in the 2020 NCAA College Cup: “It feels like we’re on a freight train running downhill. Everyone we love is on board and no one can touch us,” the inscription reads.
The Marshall men’s soccer team, which reached the top of the rankings twice this season, finished the regular season as runners-up in Conference USA.
The Herd never fell out of the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 this season, finishing with an 11-2-3 record before falling to Florida Atlantic University in the semifinals of the CUSA tournament.
