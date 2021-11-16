The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — With new, eye-catching accessories to proclaim their status as 2020 National Champions, the Marshall University men’s soccer team hopes to repeat its success this year.

Championship rings were debuted during a watch party for the NCAA Selection Show, hosted by the team, as they waited for an announcement about who they will face when the 2021 NCAA College Cup begins next week. The new hardware features a prominent green Marshall logo with a star above it, symbolizing the championship win. The star also appeared on the team jerseys this season above the crest on the chest.

The inside of the rings is engraved with a quote men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said following the team’s run in the 2020 NCAA College Cup: “It feels like we’re on a freight train running downhill. Everyone we love is on board and no one can touch us,” the inscription reads.

The Marshall men’s soccer team, which reached the top of the rankings twice this season, finished the regular season as runners-up in Conference USA.

The Herd never fell out of the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 this season, finishing with an 11-2-3 record before falling to Florida Atlantic University in the semifinals of the CUSA tournament.

For the full story on the matchup, turn to Sports on 1B.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.