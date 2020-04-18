IRONTON — Vertiv, an Ironton-based manufacturer of large air conditioners for data centers that formerly was known as Liebert, has leased a shell building in South Ironton built by the Lawrence Economic Development Corp.
The 19,144-square-foot spec building was completed earlier this year, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation.
“We’re very pleased Vertiv will continue to be part of our community,” Dingus said Thursday. “They are a tremendous company. I am glad they will continue to serve the national market out of Ironton. Jim Dingess, the plant manager, has been committed to an extremely progressive and professional operation and is great to work with.”
The shell building along South 6th Street is one of two the development corporation started last year. The other, a 30,000-square-foot spec building, is under construction at The Point industrial park in South Point. The building could be completed this spring, officials said earlier.
Meanwhile, Dingus said more shell buildings could be coming to Ironton.
“Our goal, when the economy turns around, is to build one or more new spec buildings in Ironton,” Dingus said.
“We can confirm that we have an agreement to occupy the new building next to our current facility,” a Vertiv spokesman said in a prepared release. “The space will support additional production of thermal products such as large air conditioners for data centers.
“Vertiv currently has approximately 1,800 employees in the state of Ohio,” according to the spokesman. “We do expect to add jobs with this new space, but we are not providing a specific number at this time.
“With the agreement in place, we are finalizing plans,” according to the company statement, which described the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. as a strong partner since the company began operations in the area more than 20 years ago.
The company became known as Vertiv in 2016 after a divestiture from Emerson. Liebert remains as one of the company’s product brands.