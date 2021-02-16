IRONTON — The Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services has agreed to buy respirators for emergency medical technicians and paramedics to protect them against patients with COVID-19, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
The respirators cost $35,000, according to Mack Yates, executive director of operations for the county Emergency Medical Services.
Called positive air purifying respirators, the machines are worn over the face and pump air on the face of the ambulance workers, Yates said.
“It keeps contaminants out of their face,” Yates said. “It is a safety measure.”
The ambulance service bought 18 of the respirators for crews, he said. “They will be in every frontline ambulance,” he said.
The employees trained on the respirators last week and they were planned to be in use by Friday, Yates said.
The respirators are the same type used by Boyd County ambulance crews and some King’s Daughters Medical Center employees, he said.
In other action, the commissioners recently approved a three-year contract for about 20 employees who work in the county engineer’s office. Holliday said.
The contract calls for a 50-cent per hour increase in pay the first year followed by 45-cent per hour increases in each of the next two years, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.