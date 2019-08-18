CEREDO — Members of the Tri-State Airport Authority have authorized the purchase of a side-by-side for the maintenance department and roof repair for the FedEx hangar.
They were also notified of the need for a new boom truck, which was broken after being used by an airline company, said Executive Director Brent Brown.
During a regular meeting Thursday, Brown said buying a side-by-side, or utility task vehicle (UTV), would be a step to improving the airport's aging fleet. The UTV would not exceed $22,000.
"We have some pretty old vehicles, specifically in our maintenance department," Brown said. "This vehicle here will allow us to access certain areas of the airfield easier than a truck would."
Brown said he also wants to purchase a plow extension for the UTV that will make it easier to remove snow and ice from the parking lot in wintertime. The snowplow the airport currently uses only allows a few inches of leeway between parked vehicles, he said.
"This would give us a little more space as we plow the parking lot," he said.
Brown said he's looking into several companies for the UTV, including John Deere, which is offering zero percent financing.
Board members also approved emergency repairs to the FedEx hangar's roof, which is leaking from recent heavy rains.
"Some of them are pretty significant leaks, holes in the roof, and as old as it is, it definitely needs some repairs," he said.
Several roofing companies have looked at it and estimates do not exceed $35,000 to seal holes and make repairs.
Board members agreed to let Brown pursue repairs not exceeding that amount.
This will make the roof last another few years until an entire roof replacement is needed, which would cost approximately $200,000. Brown said he would seek economic development funds to replace it when the time comes.
Also during the meeting, Brown said a truck was apparently broken after being used by American Airlines employees. It was a boom truck with a lift pod, similar to trucks used by electric companies to service power lines. The pod became broken after being lifted up and down.
It's unclear if the truck became broken because of misuse or because of a malfunction, Brown said.
To purchase a new truck would cost approximately $400,000 and to repair it would cost more than $150,000. However, a used truck would cost approximately $58,000.
"In that case we would need to purchase a used truck, which I have located up in Dayton, (Ohio)," he said. "They have a fleet of retired FedEx trucks and I found one that has really low hours. I actually had a FedEx mechanic look it up in the system, and he said it's a good quality truck."
Brown said he wanted to make board members aware of the issue because it may come up at future meetings. In the meantime, he intends to ask FedEx to borrow one of its two boom trucks at the airport.
