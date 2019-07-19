CEREDO - Members of the Huntington Tri-State Airport Authority approved purchasing a backup battery for its new elevator complex, which has been breaking down because of wiring and software issues.
During a regular meeting Thursday, board members approved purchasing a $6,000 battery to ensure no one will get stuck if the elevator powers off with people on it.
The battery wasn't on the meeting agenda, but Executive Director Brent Brown said he only received purchasing information the day before.
"We had several power outages and operational errors on the elevator," he said. "It's been a huge problem for us. We had to shut it down, I can't count how many times, and the thing is brand new."
Brown said part of the problem is wiring getting caught in the elevator's track and being pulled out. Another issue is with the software, which is updating. The update is approximately 85% complete, Brown said.
In the meantime, the backup battery will make sure the elevator can return to the first floor and let people off after it breaks down.
"One of the things that kind of stemmed from all of this, and we kept asking, 'What happens if we have a power outage and people are on the elevator? How are we going to get them out?'" he said. "What we found out through conference calls was there was not a state requirement for this project to add a battery backup."
Airport administration and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission unveiled the $1.2 million dual elevator facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. The 13-month-long project included the 864-foot elevator and stair tower to make the airport terminal more accessible. Before that, people at the airport had to rely on a flight of concrete steps.
Brown said the idea to run the airport's backup generator from inside the terminal was brought up during construction. However, that would have been too expensive because crews would need to bore a hole through the basement floor.
"That's an option we will look at in the future if prices come down or if we do another project out there and can figure out a way to piggyback off it," he said.
Also during Thursday's meeting, Brown said he's asked the Cabell County Commission for $100,000 to replace old carpet, buy new parking machines and repaint the airport terminal canopy.
Brown said the airport's carpet needs replaced. It is the first impression many have of the airport and it is old with many stains, even after several professional cleanings.
The airport also needs new parking machines because existing ones are getting too expensive to refurbish. They don't make those machines anymore and finding parts is getting too difficult, he said.
They also need to paint the canopy reaching out to the elevator complex. The contrast in the unpainted canopy is apparent next to the brand new elevator complex, he said.
Commission President Nancy Cartmill, who chairs the Airport Authority's board, said she is open to using money from the county's economic development levy to help pay for the upgrades. Commissioners could make a decision on giving money during their July 25 meeting at the earliest.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.