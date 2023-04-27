CHARLESTON — Breeze Airways will have its landing fees waived for two years and receive $75,000 in marketing funds as incentives for providing new air service routes linking West Virginia International Yeager Airport with airports serving Orlando, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina.
The incentive package was approved on Wednesday by the Charleston airport’s governing board, pending review by the board’s legal counsel.
The new air service, set to begin on May 31, was announced late last month by Gov. Jim Justice and other state, county, airport and airline officials. That announcement took place three weeks after Sprit Airlines made public its plan to end its affiliation with the Charleston airport, along with its flights from Yeager to Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, effective May 4.
Since the new Breeze service was announced, passenger response to the Orlando flights has been strong enough for the low-cost carrier to add two more flights per week between Charleston and the Florida city, starting in June, airport Director Dominique Ranieri said on Wednesday.
Ranieri said airport officials reserve the right to approve or reject Breeze’s plans for using the marketing funds.
Under separate agreements with the state Department of Tourism and the Kanawha County Commission, a percentage of Breeze’s operating costs will be subsidized during its initial years of operation at the Charleston airport. The subsidy to be paid to the airline is not to exceed a total of $3 million over the life of the agreement.
In 2002, a $500,000 federal revenue guarantee grant for new air service was used to launch a new nonstop route between Charleston and Houston, Texas. Once established, after three years of revenue guarantees, the route was operated profitably by Continental, and later, United Airlines, for the next 15 years.
Among those taking part in Wednesday’s meeting were new board members Lance Wheeler and Lisa Pack, appointed to represent the Kanawha County Commission on the airport board. Wheeler is a Kanawha County commissioner. Pack is the wife of former Larry Pack, a former member of the House of Delegates who is now senior advisor to Gov. Justice.
