CHARLESTON — Breeze Airways will have its landing fees waived for two years and receive $75,000 in marketing funds as incentives for providing new air service routes linking West Virginia International Yeager Airport with airports serving Orlando, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The incentive package was approved on Wednesday by the Charleston airport’s governing board, pending review by the board’s legal counsel.

