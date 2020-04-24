CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport’s new elevator tower was recognized for its architectural design during the West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ annual awards for 2020 on Friday evening.
The Thrasher Group Inc. of Bridgeport, West Virginia, received a citation award for new construction.
“We have worked on many projects in Huntington for the past several years, but we are particularly proud of the elevator tower project at Huntington Tri-State Airport and honored to be recognized with this award from our peers,” said Chad Riley, president and CEO of The Thrasher Group.
Riley said the tower was designed to provide an accessible route from the parking level to the terminal level at the airport.
Prior to the construction, the airport had relied on one flight of concrete steps to get travelers from the main parking lot to the terminal.
Now, the tower also serves as a recognizable new face as travelers arrive at the airport.
“It is the first piece that will connect future projects to the existing terminal,” Riley said.
Judges said the design was respectful of its surroundings and noted the tower’s brick veneer, which hides a large glass curtain wall.
“The glass interjects a modern aesthetic, while the brick and EIFS detailing pay tribute to the iconic features of the existing terminal and canopy,” the judges said. “This tower will set the aesthetic and the standard for future projects at the airport.”
Riley added that the design brings the site into compliance with current accessibility standards, but more than that, provides travelers with ways to traverse from one part of the site to the other while avoiding the elements.
“As a proud West Virginia firm, we love to be able to work on projects like this one that make an impact not only economically, but in the quality of life of people using the airport,” Riley said.
In June 2019, airport administration and the KTOVA Interstate Planning Commission unveiled the new, $1.2 million dual elevator, covered stairwell and canopy during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in the airport’s main parking lot.
The 13-month-long project resulted in the opening of an 864-foot elevator, stair tower and canopy that officials say makes the airport terminal more accessible to travelers.
Construction on the facility began in May 2018. The $1.2 million project was originally expected to be completed in August or September of that year, but construction was slow-moving over the fall and winter months due to weather restraints.
Airport director Brent Brown said the opening of the facility was a great accomplishment and will go a long way in making the airport a little more user-friendly, even if it took a little longer than originally expected.
“It feels great. Our main focus was creating better access for everybody trying to get to the terminal. This is going to do it for us,” Brown said. “It was sad to watch people struggling to go up icy steps or to see elderly people with heavy luggage trying to drag it up the (existing) steps. This is a huge opportunity to make things a lot easier for everybody.”