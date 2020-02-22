ASHLAND — Hopes for AK Steel’s Ashland facility to be developed as a producer of pig iron appear to be off the table, at least for now.
During an earnings conference call Thursday, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said, “Ashland, at this point, is on the back burner.”
The transaction between AK Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs should close March 13, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.
After the merger announcement, AK Steel transitioned all products from its Ashland Works plant in Kentucky and subsequently closed that facility by the end of 2019.
“I don’t believe the market needs Ashland,” Goncalves said during the conference call. “The market definitely leads our HBI (hot briquetted iron). But I’m not sure if they need Ashland. And I’m going to do everything I can for the market not to need Ashland, because I’m going to grow the business of AK Steel.”
When the acquisition of AK Steel was announced, Cleveland-Cliffs appeared to indicate it would develop Ashland as a producer of pig iron for the marketplace.
“I started to be interested in Ashland because I was seeing the high level of interest for our HBI,” Goncalves said in the conference call. “So it would be in my opinion an opportunity to create an expansion in this metallics market. However, when I start doing that, we have to do market analysis. If you do market analysis, you realize that there is only so much that the EAFs (electric arc furnaces) can get to before they get into a ceiling that they can’t pass. And then if they can’t produce certain types of products, then you cannot in all fairness continue to supply them with metallics because they will not need it if they have other alternatives that might be more economically viable for these intelligent EAFs. And they will not be buying pig iron just because pig iron might be available.”
Goncalves said he doesn’t believe developing the Ashland facility will happen.
“And so will Ashland happen? At this point I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t believe so, because we are going to first and foremost maximize AK Steel capabilities. Because when I realized that the EAFs would not be able to get there, I also realized that there was an untapped potential with AKS that I could develop.”
Goncalves went on to say that AK Steel has the R&D capability, has the technical capability, has the patents, has the products and has the clients.
“So we only need to improve it commercially besides the balance sheet that it will be done before we land there on March 13,” he said.
More than three years ago, AK Steel idled most of the Ashland Works operations, including the blast furnace, but continued to operate a single hot dip galvanizing coating line with 260 employees.
Goncalves said with the acquisition of AK Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs became the most relevant supplier of steel to the automotive industry in the United States, fully integrated from iron ore on the ground to auto parts as a Tier 1 supplier of finished parts used in the assembly line of the car manufacturers.
“With both the upcoming completion of the AK Steel acquisition in the Toledo HBI plant coming online, 2020 will be the most transformational year in our 173-year history,” he said. “Assets that are not going to be part of the core, and there are some that are not going to be part of the core, will be monetized.”
AK Steel Holding Corp. on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $53.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the West Chester, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were 11 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.
The steel producer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also missed Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.
The company’s shares closed at $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.12.