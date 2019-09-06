HUNTINGTON - An Akron, Ohio, man was acquitted in federal court Thursday after a judge ruled there was not enough evidence presented at trial to prove he had possessed meth with intent to distribute it around the Huntington area last year.
Dustin Austin, 31, and Anton Marcel Jeffries, 25, both of Akron, were named in an April 2019 indictment alleging possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. They were accused of possessing 50 grams or more of the drug on Sept. 19, 2018.
Jeffries pleaded guilty last week, while Austin opted to take his case to trial under the representation of defense attorney Abraham Saad.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Jeffries admitted while in an apartment Sept. 19, 2018, in the 900 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington that he possessed multiple bags of what was believed to be meth, heroin and fentanyl. Forensic testing confirmed he was in possession of 108 grams of meth, 25 grams of heroin and 12 grams of fentanyl.
He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years and up to 40 years, at his Dec. 2 sentencing.
Austin's trial began Wednesday with testimony from several members of the Huntington Police Department's Special Emphasis Unit. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers dismissed the charges after a request for acquittal was made by Saad due to lack of evidence.
During his arraignment, Austin denied knowing the men with whom he had been arrested and said he had just moved to Huntington from Kentucky, although he could not provide the magistrate with a Huntington address as his residence.
"I could not be happier for the directed acquittal we received," Saad said. "We felt strongly that the United States got the wrong guy here and, in the end, Judge Chambers agreed. I have a great deal of respect for the drug task force in our area and all that they do, but I also believe the court upheld the integrity of the system today in acquitting Mr. Austin."
Ryan Keefe and Stephanie Taylor represented the United States in the case, while Rhett H. Johnson represented Jeffries.
