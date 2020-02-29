HUNTINGTON — An Akron, Ohio, man accused of attempting to distribute fentanyl while serving home confinement for two Huntington shootings admitted his guilt to the drug crime in federal court Thursday.
Demaurea Davis, 23, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Davis was arrested Jan. 29, 2018, while he was serving a state sentence of home confinement.
Officers searched his home and found about 40 grams of heroin and fentanyl, which he admitted he had intended to sell.
According to complaints, during a home confinement visit to an apartment in the 100 block of Washington Avenue, deputies found the heroin concealed behind a picture frame with a handgun, $550 in cash and a digital scale.
After his arrest, his home confinement sentence for one count each of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, handed down by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell, was revoked and he was sentenced to serve a five- to 10-year state prison sentence.
The prison sentence had originally been deferred in exchange for three years of home confinement. Davis was accused of shooting four people in two 2017 shootings.
A single count of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment alleges Davis was the assailant in an April 28 shooting of Curtis Capers in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington. Capers had been shot in the back outside of his residence in a drive-by shooting.
Three counts of malicious wounding and a single count of wanton endangerment involve a May 5 shooting in the 1700 block of Washington Avenue where Zachary Barnes, 20, of Huntington; Freddie Haywood, aka Francis Williams, 31, of Chicago; and a 16-year-old juvenile all suffered gunshot wounds.
Huntington police said both incidents are believed to be drug-related.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his June 8 sentencing.