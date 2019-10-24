HUNTINGTON – An Akron man was sentenced to serve a decade in federal prison Tuesday after he was found with 430 grams – about $86,000 worth – of pink fentanyl and $11,000 in cash during a drug raid in Huntington last year.
Martel Trayvelle Easton, 21, of Akron, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for the possession charge. He will also have to serve five-years of supervised release once he is released. He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to deliver over 196 grams of carfentanil, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Carfentanil is a form of fentanyl but 100 times more powerful, and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. It is used as an elephant tranquilizer, and is commonly mixed with heroin and known on the street as “pink heroin.”
On Feb. 7, 2018, the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, along with members of the Huntington Police Department, served a search warrant at 1217 10th Ave. in Huntington after seeing drug traffic from that apartment, which was being used as a storage house for drugs.
Easton was in the apartment when law enforcement entered and ran out the back door while throwing more than $7,900 in cash. After a brief struggle, Easton was subdued and arrested. Law enforcement also seized approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine.
Police also had found 70 oxycodone pills, marijuana, two sets of digital scales and three guns.
Huntington police and the FBI Violent Crimes Drug Task Force had been notified about the drug activity through the HPD’s anonymous tip line.
