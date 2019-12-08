HUNTINGTON — An Akron man faces life in prison for helping in the distribution of up to 1.5 kilograms of meth in Putnam and Kanawha counties.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Marquis Allen Pritchett, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison at his March 2, 2020, sentencing.
Pritchett was one of 20 individuals indicted in an Akron-to-West Virginia trafficking network earlier this year, Stuart said.
“Shuttering drug trafficking organizations is critical to disrupting the supply of these deadly drugs coming into our state,” he said. “We are working with our law enforcement partners to hold drug dealers accountable.”
As part of his plea, the defendant said between June and August 2019, he participated with multiple people to distribute meth in southern West Virginia. During that time, he obtained large quantities of meth from Akron to be sold in multiple West Virginia cities, including Hurricane and Charleston.
He admitted he supplied the drug to other West Virginia-based meth dealers regularly and knew it was being sold in the area.
He admitted he was responsible for distributing up to 1.5 kilograms of meth.