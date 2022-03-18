HUNTINGTON — An Akron, Ohio, man will spend two decades behind bars after admitting to a federal drug offense in Huntington.
George Devonte Langford, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was sentenced Monday to serve 20 years in federal prison, but had faced a life sentence.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said Langford admitted he was part of a conspiracy from April to September 2019. Langford admitted that he frequently acquired meth, heroin and fentanyl in the Akron area, which he and others transported to the Southern District of West Virginia.
Langford then distributed the drugs to various customers in multiple locations including Scott Depot, Charleston and Sissonville.
Langford also admitted that customers traveled to locations in Ohio on multiple occasions, including Akron and Canton, where he met with them to provide them with methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Langford was aware that these customers traveled from, and intended to return to, West Virginia with the drugs, where they would be redistributed.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
