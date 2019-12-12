HUNTINGTON — An Akron, Ohio, man who admitted to possessing more than 100 grams of three illegal substances in Huntington last year has been sentenced to serve more than seven years in federal prison.
Anton Marcel Jeffries, 25, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers sentenced him Monday to serve seven years and eight months in federal prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Jeffries admitted that while in an apartment Sept. 19, 2018, in the 900 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington, that he possessed multiple bags of what was believed to be meth, heroin and fentanyl. Forensic testing confirmed he was in possession of 108 grams of meth, 25 grams of heroin and 12 grams of fentanyl.
His co-defendant, Dustin Austin, 31, was acquitted of the crime during a September trial in federal court when Chambers dismissed the charges due to lack of evidence. During his arraignment, Austin denied knowing the men with whom he had been arrested and said he had just moved to Huntington from Kentucky, although he could not provide the magistrate with a Huntington address as his residence.