HUNTINGTON — An Akron, Ohio, man recently pleaded guilty in connection with his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy, according to a news release from the office of acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, Tionte Lavon Blanchard, 25, admitted that from the fall of 2018 to June 2019, he and others participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that was frequently shipped from Akron to various locations in West Virginia. During the conspiracy, Blanchard used a residence along 25th Street in Huntington to store methamphetamine after it arrived from Akron. On June 6, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized more than 1.7 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine. Blanchard admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area.
Blanchard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum of at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced Aug. 9.