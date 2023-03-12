HUNTINGTON — After six years of traveling throughout Huntington for rehearsals and spaces, the Alchemy Theatre Troupe has found its new home along Holley Avenue.
The adult-oriented theater group has taken over the former Huntington Prep Post Grad school at 68 Holley Ave. and Alchemy Theatre Troupe Artistic Director Mike Murdock said he is excited to bring theater productions, and more, to the Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts.
“When we were looking for buildings, we weren’t necessarily looking for all of this, because this is a big building,” Murdock said. “We were initially just looking for a place that we could make a performance space and then this came along and it allowed us to sort of broaden our horizons a little bit and say, ‘What can we do that isn’t just for us that we can bring to the community and help the community as a whole out?’”
While Murdock and Executive Director Nora Ankrom did not want to give away all the details of what the new space will hold, but they did reveal they have plans for a dance studio, potential recording spaces and even rooms that may be able to welcome community members in to set up art exhibits.
A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts will take place Thursday, April 13, and the company’s first show, “PVT. Wars,” will run from April 21-30.
First established in November 2017, the Alchemy Theatre Troupe have rehearsed and performed in many spaces throughout Huntington and Barboursville, including The West Edge Factory, Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Regeneration Church and many other spaces.
Murdock said it has been a long journey and he and Ankrom are thankful for businesses who have allowed the theatre company to use their space, but he is happy to finally have a home they can grow in.
Ankrom said ahead of their first opening, the school will undergo some restroom repairs, paint jobs and other minor renovations. Work will also begin on the other spaces, and Murdock said they hope to have the first few rooms available for use in mid- to late summer.
Being located in a residential community, Ankrom said she is grateful to be surround by supportive people, who she hopes to get to know and work with in the future.
“I love being here in the middle of this community. The people here are so supportive and they’re so active around here, it’s a great spot to be,” she said. “That’s the whole difference between just a performance space and a whole center for the arts. Where we’re located in a community, we can hear about the things that the community would like to see and be able to provide things that are relevant to them as well.”
The pair said the goal for the Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts is to be established as a professional performing arts center.
Before becoming the Huntington Prep Post Grad school, 68 Holley Ave. was Geneva Kent Elementary School, which is where the Alchemy Theatre new center’s name comes from.
Geneva Kent was an education reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, and the then Huntington Independent School District renamed the school in the 1930s for Kent’s “responsible and lucid reporting,” which proved “a free press and a free school system can work together for the benefit of a free society” according to a plaque inside the building.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
