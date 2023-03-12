The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The new Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts is located at 68 Holley Ave. in Huntington.

 SARAH INGRAM | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After six years of traveling throughout Huntington for rehearsals and spaces, the Alchemy Theatre Troupe has found its new home along Holley Avenue.

The adult-oriented theater group has taken over the former Huntington Prep Post Grad school at 68 Holley Ave. and Alchemy Theatre Troupe Artistic Director Mike Murdock said he is excited to bring theater productions, and more, to the Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts.

