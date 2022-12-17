The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221216_hd_alcohol
Buy Now

Workers put the finishing touches on the new flooring installation inside the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Fans of Marshall University athletic teams will be able purchase alcoholic beverages at more sporting events starting Saturday as the university looks to improve fan experiences.

Marshall’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to expand the school’s policy on where and to whom alcohol can be sold on campus. The alcoholic beverage policy now allows for the “possession or sale of beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages on or in properly licensed premises” on a case-by-case basis.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.