HUNTINGTON — Fans of Marshall University athletic teams will be able purchase alcoholic beverages at more sporting events starting Saturday as the university looks to improve fan experiences.
Marshall’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to expand the school’s policy on where and to whom alcohol can be sold on campus. The alcoholic beverage policy now allows for the “possession or sale of beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages on or in properly licensed premises” on a case-by-case basis.
The revision will expand the number of venues allowed to sell alcohol, with Marshall Athletics majorly benefiting.
Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said Wednesday beer sales will start at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as the men’s basketball team returns home for the first time in two weeks to take on Toledo.
“As simple as it sounds, the ability to have a cold one at a sporting event should be an expectation,” he said. “We can finally do that now at The Cam. I’m extremely grateful to the good people who approved this measure.”
A press release from the university said the changes could also lead to alcohol sales at the school’s baseball stadium, which is currently being built.
Spears said the addition of alcohol sales is part of a “Brand New Cam” initiative, which has a goal to improve the overall fan experience at the arena.
“When you get the chance to improve the fan experience and augment the atmosphere in your arena, it’s just a huge win-win for everyone involved,” he said. “The fans will benefit from the significant upgrades and, in turn, that will lead to a better overall experience for our coaches and student-athletes. In this scenario, everyone wins.”
Other changes announced for the arena include a new basketball court and banners spanning upper-level seating known as “Herd Heaven,” both of which have been installed. The banners reduce the seating capacity of the center to 5,467 fans. The board also approved the future installation of a new HVAC unit for better air conditioning in the facility.
Alcohol sales at the Cam will cease at the 10-minute mark of the second half for men’s basketball games and at the end of the third quarter for the women’s games. Alcohol cannot leave the arena and will be sold in cans to follow the university’s recycling initiative and safety measures.
The move comes five years after the board first voted to approve beer sales, but only at the football team’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The first three home games of the 2017 season, the first with stadium-wide beer and wine sales, generated $70,948 in gross income and $66,306 in net income. At the time, the athletic department received 45% of the sales, with the rest going to Sodexo, the food service company contracted by the university.
Following the revenue success brought by those alcohol sales, Marshall Athletics has embraced its relationship with alcohol sales, most recently entering a partnership in October with Lexington, Kentucky-based Country Boy Brewing to create a craft-brewed American lager dubbed “Herd Country Lager,” which has found success in sales across the Tri-State.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
