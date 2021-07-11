The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Dr. Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University’s provost, has released the president’s, dean’s and honorable mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must be on the dean’s list at AB for five semesters. Full-time students who earned a 3.60 or above are named to the dean’s list. Students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 are given honorable mention.

The following students were named to the lists:

President’s list

CABELL: Kathryn Adkins.

Dean’s list

BOONE: Mary Griffith. CABELL: Kathryn Adkins. LOGAN: Ally Kirk.

Honorable mention

CABELL: John Berry. LINCOLN: Tiffany Adams. LOGAN: Kristina Ellis. MINGO: Shawn Marcum.

