PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Dr. Joan Propst, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, of Alderson Broaddus University has released the Dean’s and Honorable Mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.
Full-time students who earned a 3.60 or above are named to the Dean’s List. Students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 are given honorable mention. The following area students were named to the lists:
Dean’s List
Boone County: Mary Griffith.
Cabell County: Kathryn Adkins.
Logan County: Ally Kirk.
Putnam County: Taylor Cox.
Honorable Mention List
Cabell County: John Berry.
Putnam County: Zachary Simpkins.
