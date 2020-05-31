Essential reporting in volatile times.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Dr. Joan Propst, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, of Alderson Broaddus University has released the Dean’s and Honorable Mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.

Full-time students who earned a 3.60 or above are named to the Dean’s List. Students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 are given honorable mention. The following area students were named to the lists:

Dean’s List

Boone County: Mary Griffith.

Cabell County: Kathryn Adkins.

Logan County: Ally Kirk.

Putnam County: Taylor Cox.

Honorable Mention List

Cabell County: John Berry.

Putnam County: Zachary Simpkins.

For more information about AB, visit www.ab.edu.

