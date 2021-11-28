Jan King, David King and 5-year-old JD King check out displays during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Six-year-old Isaiah Riggs watches a passing train during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Seven-year-old Sadie Daniels watches a passing train during the 63rd annual Model Railroad Show, presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Children of all ages watched with glee as trains rounded the tracks on display at the Model Railroad Show in Huntington.
Adults, too.
That joy was among organizers’ ultimate goal of seeing a smile on the face of everybody who attended this weekend’s 63rd annual railroad show, taking place at Mountain Health Arena.
In addition to model trains on display, the event includes arts and crafts vendors, new and used model train equipment, and model train memorabilia.
Presented by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society, organizers said this year’s train show is the largest train show in West Virginia, and precautions are in place to make it safe for those in attendance, especially after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Model Railroad Show continues from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the main arena space at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children under 12.
