HUNTINGTON — By the end of the week, all school employees in Cabell County will have been offered the coronavirus vaccine, school officials announced Monday.
Seventy Moderna vaccine vials — or around 700 doses — have been allotted to the school district, Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said. Those will all be given out Friday in conjunction with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department at the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to provide the vaccine to all of our employees and individuals in the county that work with students,” Hardesty said.
In addition to all public school employees — including substitute teachers, part-time, full-time and athletics coaches — he added that there will be enough doses available to offer the vaccine to employees in private schools and other Pre-K centers in the county.
Hardesty said once the central office received confirmation that it would receive the doses, it sent out an all-call to district employees, notified them by email and sent out a survey so he could get them scheduled at the clinic.
That clinic will begin around 1:30 p.m. and continue until all individuals scheduled have been administered the initial vaccine dose.
To date, the majority of more than 1,300 employees who have been vaccinated through school clinics have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. Approximately 120 have received the first dose and are scheduled for their second.
At previous vaccination clinics hosted by the county, extra doses left after all appointments had been filled were offered to other employees who wanted to receive them. About 45 employees received a first dose last week, Hardesty said.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine can be received about a month after the initial dose is administered. The vaccine is most effective around two weeks after both doses have been received.