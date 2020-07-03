HUNTINGTON — Six months after a New Year’s Day shooting that shook holiday revelers and the community at large, the suspect continues to evade arrest but has left his mark within the city’s legal code.
The first hours of 2020 in Huntington were marked with violence when suspect Kymoni “Money” Desean Davis, 30, allegedly opened fire at around 1:45 a.m. at the Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, injuring seven people and leaving two in critical condition. By the end of January, all seven victims had been treated and released from the hospital.
Davis, charged as a felon in possession of 9 mm ammunition, has also previously been charged with the uttering and publishing, false pretenses with intent to defraud and delivering a check without an account within the state of Michigan, which is where the Huntington Police Department believes he is residing. Despite close cooperation with Detroit and Inkster, Michigan, jurisdictions and U.S. Marshals, the HPD has no further leads or updates in the case.
“We’ve identified the shooter. It’s now just a matter of locating him,” said Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell. “He’s lived this lifestyle and knows how to evade tracking. He’s not making mistakes, and the kind of people he associates with aren’t likely going to tell the police about him.”
Cornwell said he did not believe that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the investigation in any way, as Michigan had already been pinned as Davis’ likely location well before the virus emerged.
In the days following the shooting, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he would attempt to amend zoning ordinances to prevent more bars from opening in Huntington, but later retracted this, stating his anger at the situation had affected him. Despite this, the New Year’s Day shooting did lead to changes for businesses in Huntington.
Following the shooting, businesses with alcohol sales became required to submit a completed West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration license application, as well as consent to run a criminal background check. This criminal background check is done on the business owner and all related business partners.
In addition, the Planning and Zoning Office requires that the business owner signs and acknowledges their business status as a bar, rather than that of a restaurant.
At the moment, the city of Huntington has no plans to further change the granting of business licenses or similar permits.