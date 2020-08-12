HUNTINGTON — At the second day of a trial in Cabell Circuit Court, a woman testified Wednesday that she had been raped by a friend in 2018, as defense attorneys attempted to discredit her as a woman scorned.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault in Cabell County Magistrate Court. His charges stem from allegations made by two 18-year-old women while he was serving probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction.
He also had been accused of rape in that original case, but entered a Kennedy plea to misdemeanor battery, meaning he accepted the punishment without admitting his guilt.
The two new alleged incidents occurred in October 2018 at a parking lot of a Huntington museum and September 2018 at off-campus student housing in Huntington.
The Herald-Dispatch typically does not report the names of victims or their family in sexual assault cases.
The victims, both freshmen at Marshall University, allegedly were manipulated by Hardin’s status as a senior. He also used the first victim’s spirituality and faith to his advantage, assistant prosecutors Kellie Neal and Sharon Frazier imply. However, defense attorneys Kerry Nessel and Abe Saad said the allegations come from the regret of having intercourse with Hardin, who did not leave his on-again, off-again girlfriend after their encounters — not because the victims are seeking justice.
Wednesday’s testimony started with the first victim returning to the stand to continue her testimony. She testified for about seven hours total over two days before her testimony wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.
Nessel attempted to discredit the victim’s testimony, taking about an hour to go through messages sent prior to the alleged incident taking place. He said it was a he-said, she-said situation — the victim’s word against Hardin’s.
The victim said the pair had made plans to meet at Ritter Park the evening of the incident to discuss issues he had been having with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
Nessel said text messages showed the plan had been for them to interact sexually. They were teasing each other and both wanted to have intercourse, he said. She admitted their friendship did involve flirting back and forth, but a message sent to him ahead of the incident said she just wanted to talk to him to help him through a hard time.
The victim said she trusted him enough and was comfortable enough to flirt with him because he knew how strongly she wanted to remain a virgin. She said she teased him because she was an 18-year-old and it was normal for girls and guys to talk like that.
Neal pointed to another message in which the victim said she wouldn’t do anything sexual with Hardin because of his girlfriend. She said it was still nice to have a friend who would compliment her once and a while, however.
The victim testified that when Hardin arrived at the park, he suggested they drive around and talk, so they got food and did. It was also Hardin’s suggestion to go to the museum, and she parked in the front lot before he suggested they go to the back side of the building to “his spot.”
She said they had been kissing in her vehicle for about five minutes before things escalated. She didn’t have a problem with that, she testified. It was when Hardin told her that if he wanted to have sex with her, he could, that she withdrew her consent, she testified.
“I said, ‘No, you can’t. I don’t want to,’” she said, while crying.
He kept attempting to persuade her, but she kept stating she did not want to have sex. He ignored that, and that’s when the rape occurred, she testified.
She said she had to remove Hardin from inside her twice. He said it was a slip, but she disagreed, stating it lasted for about a minute both times it happened, not a couple seconds.
The struggle continued and she was unable to get him off her. She said she asked him to stop more than 50 times, she said.
“He said, ‘You didn’t want to do that, did you?’ and laughed like it was a joke,” she said.
Eventually the incident ended and she said she needed to go home. She drove him back to his car at Ritter Park and returned home. She said she felt empty and confused by the incident. She was bleeding heavily and was in a lot of pain. He said it was “natural” and would be over in four to six hours, the messages showed.
She said she had mental and physical injuries from the events, but did not have injuries on her wrists from him holding her down. Although she said she had been bleeding from the incident, Nessel questioned why there was no evidence of that in the vehicle.
She said the blood wasn’t in her car because it didn’t start until she put her clothing back on.
That evening, she went with her sister to get ice cream. The defense questioned why if she had just been through such a traumatic event. The hospital was just down the block from the ice cream place, Nessel said, and if she had been bleeding as heavily as she testified, she would have needed medical attention.
Prior to the incident, they texted each other hundreds of times a day. After, they texted a handful of times before the texting stopped altogether. The text messages after the incident were casual in contrast to the flirtatious messages before the incident.
Some messages were sent over Snapchat — a social media platform in which messages disappear after being read unless the user saves them — so her parents wouldn’t see them if they looked at her phone, she said.
He allegedly said it was his fault, he was sorry and didn’t mean for it to happen. Those messages had been sent over Snapchat and typed out by the victim on a different platform as he sent them and they disappeared.
The pair later met on Marshall’s campus on Oct. 31, 2018. The victim said she wanted to confront him about what he did. She wanted to say it to his face, she said.
She confided in several friends what had happened, she said. They encouraged her to go to the police, and she did. She originally had not gone because she was scared and ashamed, she said.
“I didn’t want to do this,” she said. “I know how the legal system worked, and I was scared of being seen as weak.”
She went to the police Nov. 12, 2018. Nessel said that was because she saw Hardin in a picture with his girlfriend on social media. She testified she wasn’t jealous.
While speaking with police investigators, she got on Snapchat and messaged him in front of police to again tell him what he had done was not OK. Those messages were saved by someone taking a photo of the victim’s phone screen with another camera.
In those messages, Hardin said what occurred wasn’t 100% on him, it was an accident and the victim shouldn’t be so hard on herself. He said he thought they were just rolling with it. Nessel said Hardin’s response stemmed from him believing she regretted the incident because of her religious beliefs.
She continued to be adamant that she had told him no and to stop. She said she couldn’t have left with him on top of her. Hardin said he remembered looking at her and saying they should stop and she responded “yes,” but he continued.
Nessel questioned the victim about a speech she later gave at an event for rape victims in which she said parts of the incident were blacked out from her memory. He questioned how she was able to testify in such detail if that were true.
“I know there is a function in the brain that blocks out traumatic experiences so you can protect yourself,” she said. “(…) I think that’s what my brain was doing, because it doesn’t want me to constantly think about the horrific acts I went through.”
As a way of coping with what occurred, she started a private blog, eventually making it public in spring 2019. While she never posted Hardin’s name, she gave a description of him and his vehicle. The second victim read the blog and reached out, knowing they shared the same alleged rapist, the first victim said.
The second victim said she blocked it from her mind as a way of dealing with it. The first victim encouraged her to come forward and speak with police, messages showed.
The trial will resume at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington on Thursday, Aug. 13. It is expected to continue throughout the week. Expert witnesses are expected to testify as to how a victim of sexual assault would act after being raped.