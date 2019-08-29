20170506airport01.jp_22592.jpg
Allegiant Air passengers exit their flight at Huntington Tri-State Airport in May 2017. Unlike in past years, Allegiant's summer-season flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C., were not extended into September in 2019.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

CEREDO - Since Allegiant Air initiated flights from Huntington Tri-State Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in early 2009, the route has been popular with Tri-State travelers.

Past flight schedules have extended into September and in 2017 continued through Oct. 29. This year, however, the last summer flight was in mid-August.

"Many of our routes are seasonal and based on vacation patterns, so this short break in the Huntington-to-Myrtle Beach route simply reflects that," said Sonya Padgett, a media relations spokeswoman with Allegiant Air.

Padgett says Allegiant tries to be highly responsive to customers' needs and provide options to leisure travelers when they need it.

"Demand for leisure travel options decreases when kids go back to school, usually in August, so you may see a route go on a short seasonal hiatus," she said.

