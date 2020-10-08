HUNTINGTON — As the nation dives into flu season amid the pandemic, health officials say it’s more important than ever to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing.
Don’t wait until you experience shortness of breath or a high fever before getting tested for COVID-19, cautions West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.
Local health departments are reporting finding positive COVID-19 patients who say their only symptoms were allergy-like, Amjad said Wednesday during the governor’s press briefing.
“It’s not just fever, cough, shortness of breath that people are reporting,” Amjad said. “We are also noticing people have symptoms such as allergies or body aches or general symptoms of just not feeling well. We encourage everyone out there, if they are having other symptoms like loss of taste or smell, or allergy symptoms that aren’t your normal, to get tested.”
Amjad said testing will also help catch “super spreaders,” who often don’t have any symptoms but infect up to 75% of others.
Though it is fall, allergies are still at play. Ragweed pollen is high in the Charleston area, according to The Weather Channel. Flu season is about to begin in force as well.
COVID, flu, the common cold and allergies all have similar symptoms. Early in the pandemic, a person’s travel history helped determine if they had COVID, but now that it is prevalent in all communities, it’s tougher to tell the difference.
“If you have any symptoms at all, please err on the side of caution and stay home and away from others,” a Lawrence County (Ohio) Health Department press release stated Thursday. “Consider having a COVID test. Fever is a good indicator of viral infections, but it’s not always a symptom. If you do have a fever, stay home until you are fever-free for 24 hours without use of a fever-reducing medicine. If you have other symptoms (sore throat, cough, runny nose or anything else), please stay home until symptoms are better.”
Lawrence County moved into the red zone of Ohio’s health advisory system Thursday. Red means there is very high exposure and spread of the virus in the county.
Criteria met include:
- New cases per capita at 158.1 cases per 100,000 residents
- Sustained increase in new cases (7.7 cases on Sept. 17 to 10.1 by Sept. 24)
- The proportion of cases not in a congregate setting
- Sustained increase in outpatient visits (7.4 average visits on Oct. 1 to 15.4 on Oct. 6)
“The majority of cases we’ve seen during the past month have come from after-school activities not related to school functions, funerals, parties, bonfires, churches and other get-togethers, and have involved all age groups,” the release from the department reads.
Guidance for red zone include limiting activities as much as possible, decreasing in-person interactions, traveling only when necessary and limiting attending gatherings of any kind.
The state is providing free COVID-19 testing in Ironton from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Ohio University Southern.
There were 11 new positive cases reported in Lawrence County, with patients’ ages ranging from 2-86 (three children). There are 98 active cases, and 87 people are hospitalized — close to 90%.
Statewide, 1,539 new positive cases were reported, and 23 new deaths for a total of 4,983.
In West Virginia, 186 new positive cases were reported, and one new death: a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s 15th death, a 90-year-old woman. The department reported 11 new positive cases, patients ranging in age from 35-91. There are 132 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 884 new positive cases were reported, and 11 new deaths for a total of 1,234.