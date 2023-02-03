Mayor Steve Williams and Councilwoman Teresa Johnson present Sheila Scott, left, and Chris Scott, right, with a sign designating 10 1/2 Avenue along 20th Street as the Honorary Billy Scott Way on Wednesday in Huntington.
Local artist Billy Scott looks through a Douglass High School reunion program from 1973. Scott used the program to create a painting depicting all the principals and coaches who worked at Douglass High School. The painting was part of a display by the United States Postal Service commemorating Black History Month at the Main Post Office on Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — An alley was dedicated Wednesday to a man who has served the country and his community through haircuts and art.
Billy Scott was born and raised in Huntington and graduated from Douglass High School. After graduation he spent two years in the U.S. Air Force and 26 years in the U.S. Army.
After leaving the military, he worked for two years as a police officer in Washington, D.C. He then returned to Huntington to open his barbershop in 1986.
Huntington’s 10 1/2 Alley between 20th and 21st streets is officially “Honorary Billy Scott Way,” the location of the barbershop Scott’s Hair Alley.
“(This dedication) means a lot to me. I’ve worked on this for the past three years and would go to the City Hall. It just took talking to the right person … and the right person knew (my father) as well, and the mayor approved it within 10 minutes,” Scott’s son Chris Scott said.
“Him being honored just makes me so happy. He has done so much and I wish I could do more than just an alley but I appreciate what the city has done.”
Scott was also one of the 50 people selected in the street banner program for Black History Month for being someone who has dedicated his time to the Huntington Community. He died in March 2015 at the age of 79.
Scott’s Hair Alley is still in operation by Chris Scott, who took over in 2014.
“It was a blessing (that the shop) was handed to me by him to continue his work with everything that he has taught me,” Chris Scott said.
Along with Billy Scott’s artwork featured around the shop, Chris Scott also likes to be creative with his clients.
“(My father) was a different type of barber. Since he was an artist he would put pictures on your head,” Chris Scott said, remembering a time when he was awarded a trophy in tae kwon do and his father made a trophy design in his hair to celebrate.
Billy Scott also served as vice president of the local chapter of the NAACP and helped to integrate many businesses in Huntington.
Billy Scott was known for his paintings of the Fairfield community in its early days.
Several of his paintings have been included in exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Those selected for the banner program, including Scott, are showcased along 3rd and 4th avenues.
“These endeavors are the City of Huntington’s intentional steps toward defining Black History Month as a quintessential gift to the rest of the world through the life and experience of Huntington’s native son, Dr. Carter G. Woodson,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a press release. “Without the contributions of Dr. Woodson and all of the other individuals that we are honoring, Huntington would not be what it is today — a quilt of diversity and cultures that is accepting and loving of all people.”
Scott inspired people inside and outside of Scott’s Hair Alley.
“Billy was an incredible Renaissance man and was blessed with so many talents, not the lest which was seeing this old world through a wide-angled lens,” barbershop client and friend Dave Lavender wrote about Scott.
“He always had a lot of wisdom to pass on and we were blessed to have been able to have listened, and to have enjoyed his many talents from music to his paintings and stories.”
