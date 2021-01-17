HUNTINGTON — West Virginia added almost 700 COVID-19 cases to its tally Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for a total of 108,821.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of 72-year-old male from Marshall County, a 73-year-old male from Wood County, a 75-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old female from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Ohio County, a 62-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year-old female from Hardy County, a 73-year-old male from Upshur County, an 84-year-old male from Lewis County, a 79-year-old female from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, a 95-year-old male from Hardy County, an 89-year-old female from Brooke County, a 92-year-old female from Monongalia County and an 85-year-old male from Marshall County.
The state has reported 1,776 deaths related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (998), Berkeley (7,982), Boone (1,285), Braxton (686), Brooke (1,741), Cabell (6,410), Calhoun (188), Clay (299), Doddridge (363), Fayette (2,151), Gilmer (532), Grant (919), Greenbrier (2,037), Hampshire (1,228), Hancock (2,317), Hardy (1,083), Harrison (3,971), Jackson (1,467), Jefferson (2,981), Kanawha (10,239), Lewis (719), Lincoln (1021), Logan (2,111), Marion (2,843), Marshall (2,538), Mason (1,325), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,675), Mineral (2,313), Mingo (1,757), Monongalia (6,432), Monroe (796), Morgan (813), Nicholas (935), Ohio (3,037), Pendleton (459), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (509), Preston (2,213), Putnam (3,496), Raleigh (3,611), Randolph (1,929), Ritchie (494), Roane (399), Summers (629), Taylor (891), Tucker (417), Tyler (488), Upshur (1,268), Wayne (2,100), Webster (219), Wetzel (881), Wirt (291), Wood (6,070), Wyoming (1,420).
For statewide vaccine totals, West Virginia reported 130,153 first doses and 23,066 people completely vaccinated. The state has an estimated population of 1.79 million.
Cabell County reported 1,837 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 368.
In Kentucky, 2,362 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more virus-related deaths were reported.
More than 1,600 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 410 in intensive care units, he said. The statewide rate for positive tests was 11.49%.
In Boyd County, there were 16 new cases reported, for a total of 3,823, with patients’ ages ranging from 9 to 80. The county has reported 49 virus-related deaths.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,517, with patients’ ages ranging from 12 to 71 years old. The county has reported 48 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, more than 5,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 826,754, and 65 deaths, for a total of 10,200.
More than 213,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 23,653,919, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 394,495 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.