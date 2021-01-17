Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.