HUNTINGTON — The combination of math and Halloween added up to an evening of fun for parents, students and staff at Altizer Elementary.
The school hosted its annual Autumn Math Night, filled with various math-based challenges for students kindergarten through fifth grade and capped off with a trunk-or-treat hosted by two local churches and a small alumni group.
Students traveled to different rooms throughout the school and completed math challenges that were relevant to their age and learning level. After completing a certain number of tasks with the help of parents and other family members, they were permitted to go participate in trunk-or-treat on the parking lot.
The annual event returned to full form this year after last year’s gathering was reduced to a drive-by event because of COVID-19 concerns. One school official who helped organize the event said it was a great way to engage both parents and students while keeping things light-hearted around the holiday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
