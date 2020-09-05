HUNTINGTON — Students at Altizer Elementary School were able to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year during the school’s open-house event Friday in Huntington.
The annual open house was conducted as a drive-thru event at the school, and students used the time to meet their teachers, get information packets and pick up their iPad for the year.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were scheduled to meet their teachers during staggered times throughout the day to further promote social distancing as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The first day of school for students in Cabell County is Tuesday, Sept. 8.