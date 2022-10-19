The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Apple
Buy Now

An Apple store employee demonstrates the use of a stylus with a new iPad Pro on May 21, 2021, in New York.

 Mark Lennihan | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Altizer Elementary School was named an Apple Distinguished School for the use of technology by the school's students and staff.

Apple Distinguished Schools are schools who use Apple technology to be creative, innovative and more to create education excellence, according to the Apple Distinguished Schools website.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.