HUNTINGTON — Altizer Elementary School was named an Apple Distinguished School for the use of technology by the school's students and staff.
Apple Distinguished Schools are schools who use Apple technology to be creative, innovative and more to create education excellence, according to the Apple Distinguished Schools website.
Altizer Elementary School Principal Carrie Smith said she is proud of the students and staff members who have committed time to learning all the different ways to use these devices in the classroom.
"Our staff and our students are the ones that really worked hard to get this," she said. "I'm super proud of them."
West Virginia has fewer than 10 schools identified as Apple Distinguished Schools, and Altizer Elementary is the first school in Cabell County to receive the recognition.
Smith said every Altizer Elementary teacher became Apple certified, and some staff members are working together to build coaching teams so they can teach other teachers how to use different Apple devices.
All of the 189 students get their own Apple device, and they have access to Apple Pens, keyboards and even Apple Crayons, Smith said.
Students and staff also use the devices for building portfolios of their work and grades.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he and the Board of Education are proud of the school staff and students for embracing the use of technology in different subjects.
“The Board of Education and I could not be prouder of the outstanding work being done by the students, staff and school community at Altizer Elementary School,” Saxe said. “Their efforts to integrate technology into instruction is making a remarkable, positive impact on students.”
In total, the Apple Distinguished Schools website states 689 schools in 36 countries have received this distinction.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
