HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County Schools summer program allowed students to learn about animals and different environments around the world last week at Altizer Elementary School.
Altizer Elementary hosted its third annual Project Lead the Way summer program, where students spent the week learning how animals adapt to survive in their environments.
“We started with going through four adaptations that animals can make — how they can camouflage, protect themselves, move around and how they gather food,” said first-grade teacher Courtney Cook.
Cook said each project during the program builds toward the next, and the group finishes the week by discussing how they would dress and survive in different environments.
The students spent Thursday designing travelers with clothing and gear that would help them survive in the ocean, a desert or rainforest.
On Friday, the students wrapped up the summer program by creating shoes for the environments their Thursday travelers were visiting.
Angie Wonnell, reading specialist for kindergarten through fifth grade at Altizer, said the students had a blast learning about different species.
Wonnell said the summer camp helps students to not only keep up with skills they work on in schools, but also have extra time for projects.
“I think it just keeps their basic skills sharp, keeps them reviewing and keeps them reading, because we did a lot of writing and math and reading as well,” she said. “And a lot of times during the school year, you don’t have time to take this much time to work on a project. So in the summer, it’s kind of open and we can work as long as we need to.”
Jameson Merritt, 6, and Cooper Smith, 8, both said they had fun at the Project Lead the Way program and learned a lot.
The students said their favorite activity included using clothespins, tweezers and spoons to pick up items to simulate how different birds have beaks shaped to help them pick up food in their environments.
Merritt and Smith said they also enjoyed seeing their friends and making new ones during the week.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.