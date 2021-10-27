Students hand boxes to Principal Carrie Smith as pumpkins are prepared to be dropped from a hydraulic lift during the first Pumpkin Drop competition at Altizer Elementary School in Huntington on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
HUNTINGTON — It was up to the students what materials they used to shield their pumpkins from a nearly 20-foot fall Wednesday morning at Altizer Elementary School.
Some used bags of large marshmallows, others unrolled yards of packing tape and one student swiped a pillow from her grandmother’s bed and a bathroom rug to go with it.
The fourth- and fifth-graders used these materials and others to surround their pumpkins with protection before they were dropped from high in the air in the parking lot using a motorized hydraulic lift.
“We’ve been working through a unit on the sun and stars, and we’ve been also studying gravity here on the Earth, so we packed the pumpkins up and tested it out,” fifth-grade teacher Karen Simon said.
The teachers provided minimal materials like packing tape and some bubble wrap, but everything else was left up to the students, who split into three- and four-person teams and went head-to-head for the drop test.
Many of the pumpkins survived the initial drop, but then met their fate when dropped from the same height without any protection, which scattered pumpkin seeds across the parking lot and got quite a reaction out of students.
“They came up with some really creative ideas,” Simon said, “but it was more than just smashing pumpkins. We talked about real-life application with what they are doing, like how things like airbags and football helmets protect people, too, so I think it’s been a fun unit for them.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
