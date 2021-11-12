HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Alumni and Big Green chapter of the Mid-Ohio Valley, based out of Parkersburg, West Virginia, often gives back by raising scholarship funds for local students to supporting the athletic department.
This week, the chapter purchased 75 tickets to the Marshall-UAB football game Saturday in honor of the 75 victims of the 1970 plane crash. The tickets were distributed to students in the Huntington area by Cabell County school principals and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
"We are incredibly proud of the success of the Mid-Ohio Valley chapter as well as their generosity with this gift to the students in the Huntington community," said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations at Marshall, in a news release. "To be able to honor the lives of the 75 in this way is a true testament to the Marshall spirit."
Since 2009, the chapter has provided more than 100 scholarships to incoming Marshall freshmen from the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Contributions to the Marshall University Foundation, the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation and other donations total more than $260,000 and include an endowed scholarship fund of $33,000.
Anyone who would like to donate to the chapter's scholarship fund can visit www.give.marshall.edu and add "Mid-Ohio Valley Scholarship Fund" in the comments section to designate their gift.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.