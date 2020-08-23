HUNTINGTON — Brent (’02) and Lindsey Sobczak (’03), are helping Marshall Rise through their recent gift to support major initiatives in the university’s comprehensive campaign. The $25,000 contribution will be split between the new College of Business facility and Marshall University’s long-awaited baseball stadium.
Both Brent and Lindsey Sobczak came to Huntington as “outsiders.” Both recruited as student-athletes, they studied in Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and wanted to give back to the institution that was important to them on a personal level.
“When we left Huntington, we were family,” said Brent in a news release. “We had such positive experiences, both academically and athletically, at Marshall that we felt it was important to give back.”
Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation, says he is highly encouraged by the generosity of this young couple.
“For the Sobczaks to make a gift of this capacity to their alma mater with three young children truly inspires me. Their gift is the direct result from their time as students who saw their Marshall family step up and support their dreams and goals,” Area said. “I am confident that this commitment will motivate other young alumni to demonstrate their gratitude for Marshall University.”
It is the Sobczaks’ hope that their gift will help the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business recruit and retain talent because of the state-of-the-art facility planned for 4th Avenue and 15th Street, and that the new baseball stadium will have an impact on Marshall University and the region.
“We are so impressed with the improvements being made to all of the athletic facilities since we were student-athletes. We wanted to do our part to ensure that progress continues,” Brent Sobczak said.
Residents of Columbus, Ohio, the Sobczaks encourage students to ask questions, enjoy experiences and to take opportunities.
“Do not be afraid or intimidated by failure; it’s part of the growing process,” Brent Sobczak said. “Always do what you can to help others, especially during times like this when it is most important.”